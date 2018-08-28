Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Likely missing first two games
Jeffery (shoulder) is expected to sit out the first two games of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Eagles are slated to activate Jeffery from the PUP list this weekend with the hope that he'll be available for Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 23 against the Colts). Otherwise, if he remained on the list, he would be required to miss the first six games of the campaign. In the meantime, the receiving corps will be led by Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz, Mike Wallace and Corey Clement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...