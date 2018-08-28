Jeffery (shoulder) is expected to sit out the first two games of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles are slated to activate Jeffery from the PUP list this weekend with the hope that he'll be available for Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 23 against the Colts). Otherwise, if he remained on the list, he would be required to miss the first six games of the campaign. In the meantime, the receiving corps will be led by Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz, Mike Wallace and Corey Clement.