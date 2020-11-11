Coach Doug Pederson suggested Wednesday that Jeffery (calf) will take part in the Eagles' first Week 10 practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Coming off a Week 9 bye, the Eagles are set to release their initial Week 10 practice report later Wednesday, at which point it will be known whether Jeffery did in fact return to the field in some capacity. Though Jeffery is believed to have made a full recovery from the offseason surgery he required on his right foot, he picked up a calf injury while rehabbing in late October and is still trying to move past the issue. While Jeffery looks to be in a better spot health-wise coming off the bye week, he may need to turn in at least one full practice between Wednesday and Friday to have a realistic shot at making his season debut Sunday versus the Giants.