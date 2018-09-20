Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again at practice
Jeffery (shoulder) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson stated Wednesday that Jeffery would likely advance to 11-on-11 work at some point this week, but it's unclear if the wideout has been able to do that in either of the limited practices he has submitted. At any rate, Jeffery's participation in back-to-back sessions amounts to a step in the right direction, but he'll probably need to log a full practice before gaining clearance for game action. That seems unlikely to happen by Friday, which seemingly puts Jeffery in line to miss a third straight game Sunday versus the Colts.
