Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again Thursday
Jeffery (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
For the second day in a row, Jeffery took part in individual drills, but that was the extent of his activity. He likely needs to progress to 11-on-11 drills and complete them without issue before given clearance for game action. With one session remaining this week, the odds Jeffery makes his season debut Sunday in Tampa Bay are dwindling, which leaves Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace at the top of the pecking order at wide receiver.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Practicing again Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Starts week listed as limited•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared for individual drills•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still a few weeks away•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not slated to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Week-to-week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...