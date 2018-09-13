Jeffery (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

For the second day in a row, Jeffery took part in individual drills, but that was the extent of his activity. He likely needs to progress to 11-on-11 drills and complete them without issue before given clearance for game action. With one session remaining this week, the odds Jeffery makes his season debut Sunday in Tampa Bay are dwindling, which leaves Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace at the top of the pecking order at wide receiver.

