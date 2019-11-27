Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited in practice
Jeffery (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jeffery was initially expected to practice in full Wednesday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it's currently unclear if his inability to do so is indicative of a setback. The veteran wideout logged a trio of limited practices last week but was ultimately unable to suit up against Seattle, so Wednesdays session doesn't represent tangible progress. With Nelson Agholor (knee) also limited and Philadelphia's receiving corps in dire need of a boost, Jeffery's activity in the week's final two practices will be worth keeping a close eye on.
