Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 31 yards in blowout
Jeffery nabbed three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona.
While the rest of the Eagles offense went off -- a barrage that included long touchdowns by Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith -- Jeffery was mostly quiet. Seen as the big addition to Philly's receiving corps in the offseason, Jeffery hasn't had a corresponding impact. Aside from Week 2's loss to Kansas City, Jeffery has been held to under 60 yards in every other game. Outside of perhaps Zach Ertz, Jeffery is still Philly's top target, but it's not fair to expect the veteran wideout to get the same kind of exposure in Philadelphia as he had in Chicago, considering the Eagles simply have a greater collection of targets than the Bears had in recent years.
