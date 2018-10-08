Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 39 yards versus Vikings
Jeffery caught two of eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
Jeffery garnered plenty of attention from standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the day and was rarely able to break free aside from a 31-yard gain in the third quarter. The veteran enjoyed an excellent season debut last week when he torched the Titans, so it seems this dud could merely be attributed to a tough matchup. As such, Jeffery could be considered a bounce-back candidate Thursday against the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Puts in full practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses practice with chest injury•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not spotted at practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Delivers in return•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Making season debut Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5