Jeffery caught two of eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.

Jeffery garnered plenty of attention from standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the day and was rarely able to break free aside from a 31-yard gain in the third quarter. The veteran enjoyed an excellent season debut last week when he torched the Titans, so it seems this dud could merely be attributed to a tough matchup. As such, Jeffery could be considered a bounce-back candidate Thursday against the Giants.