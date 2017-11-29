Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited with foot injury
Jeffery was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.
Known for his history of nagging lower-body injuries, Jeffery made his first appearance on the injury report this season in Week 11, ultimately playing through an ankle injury to catch four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in a 37-9 win over the Cowboys. He was then held off the injury report last week and ended up with five receptions for 52 yards and another score in a 31-3 win over the Bears. His ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests he'll get the chance to build on his four-game touchdown streak Sunday night in Seattle.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone again•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds paydirt twice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Active for Week 11•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Will be questionable, but expected to play•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...