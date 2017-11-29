Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited with foot injury

Jeffery was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.

Known for his history of nagging lower-body injuries, Jeffery made his first appearance on the injury report this season in Week 11, ultimately playing through an ankle injury to catch four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in a 37-9 win over the Cowboys. He was then held off the injury report last week and ended up with five receptions for 52 yards and another score in a 31-3 win over the Bears. His ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests he'll get the chance to build on his four-game touchdown streak Sunday night in Seattle.