Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as full practice participant
Jeffery (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise after coach Doug Pederson made an announcement about Jeffery finally gaining clearance to take contact in practice. Listed as a limited participant the past few weeks, the 28-year-old has now taken a big step forward and may gain clearance to play in Sunday's game at Tennessee. He'll be a risky option for fantasy owners if he ends up playing, as the Eagles are unlikely to give Jeffery his usual snap count right out of the gate.
