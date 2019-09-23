Jeffery (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he's hopeful Jeffery will suit up for Thursday's game against the Packers. Monday's limited status is an upgrade considering the 29-year-old didn't practice at all last week. Jeffery's practice status over the short week will certainly be worth monitoring.

