Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as limited participant
Jeffery (shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Jeffery was also a limited participant throughout last week and never had any real chance to suit up for Sunday's eventual 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers. He still hasn't been cleared for contract, but coach Doug Pederson did say he expects the wideout to take a step forward in his rehab process this week. Jeffery still seems likely to miss at least one more game when the Eagles host the Colts on Sunday.
