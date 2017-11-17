Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as questionable after full practice
Jeffery (ankle) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jeffery was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but he said he'd be fine for Sunday's game -- a sentiment backed up by his return to full participation Friday. Eagles coach Doug Pederson provided a bit of detail Friday morning, saying Jeffery aggravated a minor ankle issue that's been lingering for a while. The injury wasn't serious enough to land the wideout on the injury report in previous weeks, and it doesn't seem like a major threat to his Sunday availability. Jeffery's status should be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before the game's 8:30 p.m. ET start time.
