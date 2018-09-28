Jeffery (shoulder, illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Jeffery logged his first full practice participation of the season Wednesday, then was held out Thursday and Friday while recovering from an illness. Coach Doug Pederson still expects the veteran wideout to make his 2018 debut come Sunday, but the situation will require close monitoring ahead of the 1 PM ET kickoff. Given the long layoff as well as the illness, Jeffery probably won't handle his typical snap count if he ends up playing. Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz are the safer bets to draw a high volume of targets from Carson Wentz.

