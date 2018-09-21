Jeffery (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, Jeffery was listed as a limited practice participant Friday. Previous reports noted the wideout has yet to be cleared for contact, which suggests that he's probably on the less favorable side of questionable heading into the weekend. Still, given that he's not been ruled out at this stage, Jeffery's status remains worth monitoring as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories