Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as questionable this week
Jeffery (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, Jeffery was listed as a limited practice participant Friday. Previous reports noted the wideout has yet to be cleared for contact, which suggests that he's probably on the less favorable side of questionable heading into the weekend. Still, given that he's not been ruled out at this stage, Jeffery's status remains worth monitoring as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again at practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as limited participant•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could resume 11-on-11 work•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Considered week-to-week•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not yet ready to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...