Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Logs full practice Thursday
Jeffery (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Jeffery's limited showing Wednesday was likely intended as maintenance due to a medical chart laden with lower-body concerns. With an uncapped session behind him, he'll set his sights on Sunday's matchup in Seattle, whose withered Legion of Boom has allowed 15.5 YPC and five touchdowns to wideouts over the last five games.
