Jeffery brought in three of eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Jeffery scored the first touchdown of the contest by making a leaping 34-yard scoring grab in the the left side of the end zone with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was rendered a non-factor from the second quarter onward, however, as former college teammate Stephon Gilmore often blanketed him in coverage. Nevertheless, the Super Bowl victory served as a fine conclusion to Jeffery's first season in Philadelphia, one that saw him haul in 57 of 120 targets for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. He also wrapped up the postseason with a combined three scores between the NFC championship and Super Bowl, cementing his role as one of the offense's most important weapons. Jeffery displayed solid rapport with Carson Wentz before the latter's season-ending knee injury, and he'll undoubtedly look to improve on that connection as soon as the latter is ready to resume on-field work.