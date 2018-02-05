Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Makes impact early in SB LII win
Jeffery brought in three of eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
Jeffery scored the first touchdown of the contest by making a leaping 34-yard scoring grab in the the left side of the end zone with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was rendered a non-factor from the second quarter onward, however, as former college teammate Stephon Gilmore often blanketed him in coverage. Nevertheless, the Super Bowl victory served as a fine conclusion to Jeffery's first season in Philadelphia, one that saw him haul in 57 of 120 targets for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. He also wrapped up the postseason with a combined three scores between the NFC championship and Super Bowl, cementing his role as one of the offense's most important weapons. Jeffery displayed solid rapport with Carson Wentz before the latter's season-ending knee injury, and he'll undoubtedly look to improve on that connection as soon as the latter is ready to resume on-field work.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Scores two touchdowns in NFC championship•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Hoping to build chemistry•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Targeted twice in Week 16 win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Find the end zone•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared to face Giants•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Back at practice•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....