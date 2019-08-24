Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Makes preseason start
Jeffery started and played eight snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens. He did not draw a target.
Jeffery played the opening drive in what was both his preseason debut and finale. The 29-year-old made 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 and heads into this season as Philadelphia's no. 1 receiver.
