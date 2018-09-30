Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Making season debut Sunday
Jeffery (illness) is listed as active Sunday in Tennessee, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
An illness rather than his surgically-repaired right shoulder was the chief concern for the cloud hanging over Jeffery's availability. With the first one diminished and the latter holding up in his sole practice of Week 4 prep Wednesday, he'll reenter the Eagles' lineup for the first time since Super Bowl LII. Jeffery may be hard-pressed to resume his role as Carson Wentz's No. 1 target off the bat, especially with Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and capable pass-catching running backs also available.
