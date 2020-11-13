Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that "it's going to take some time" for Jeffery to reach full game readiness, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old has yet to see the field this season but is practicing without limitations this week and is primed for his season debut. Pederson also said the team has "a plan" for Jeffery for Sunday's game against the Giants, which indicates he could be on a limited snap count.