Jeffery (foot) has been practicing with the scout team and appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Ravens, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.
The veteran wideout practiced as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he's been working with the scout team rather than the first-team offense. Coach Doug Pederson didn't offer much optimism during his Friday morning press conference, putting Jeffery's status in doubt for the sixth straight game to begin the season.
