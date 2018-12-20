Jeffery (illness) was held out of practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

This marks back-to-back absences for Jeffery, who is coming off a season-high 160 receiving yards in a Week 15 win against the Rams. He'll have one more opportunity to get in some work at practice this week, at which point his listing on Friday's injury report will forecast his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Texans.

