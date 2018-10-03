Jeffery was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Jeffery fell ill while preparing for his 2018 debut last week, but he nonetheless managed to catch eight of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 26-23 loss to the Titans. He apparently picked up a chest injury along the way, though Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that it isn't a major concern. The Eagles did hold a bunch of other players out of practice after playing deep into overtime last week. Assuming everything checks out, Jeffery will face a struggling Minnesota defense this coming Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories