Jeffery (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness.

While it's encouraging to see that Jeffery's absence wasn't related to his surgically repaired right shoulder, the missed practice could hurt his chances of making his season debut Sunday against the Titans. Even if Jeffery can shake off the illness and return to the field for a full practice Friday, it's not a safe bet that he'll gain clearance for the Week 4 matchup. Jeffery only resumed taking contact Wednesday and may need more time to assuage any concern the coaching staff may have about his readiness to contribute.

