Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses Thursday's practice
Jeffery (ankle) was unable to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jeffery's inability to practice in either of the Eagles' first two sessions coming off a Week 10 bye doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots. The wideout may need to practice in some fashion Friday to have a legitimate shot at suiting up this weekend, but even if that materializes, there's still a good chance he would still carry a designation into the matchup with New England. In the event Jeffery is held out Sunday, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside could all be in the mix for increased snaps alongside starter Nelson Agholor.
