Jeffery (ankle) was unable to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery's inability to practice in either of the Eagles' first two sessions coming off a Week 10 bye doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots. The wideout may need to practice in some fashion Friday to have a legitimate shot at suiting up this weekend, but even if that materializes, there's still a good chance he would still carry a designation into the matchup with New England. In the event Jeffery is held out Sunday, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside could all be in the mix for increased snaps alongside starter Nelson Agholor.

