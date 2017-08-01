Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses Tuesday's practice

Jeffery is sitting out Tuesday's practice with a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Torrey Smith (back), Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring) and LeGarrette Blount (personal) also sitting out, the Philadelphia offense will look much like it did last season. There's been no indication any of the players is dealing with a serious issue.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories