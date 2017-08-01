Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses Tuesday's practice
Jeffery is sitting out Tuesday's practice with a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Torrey Smith (back), Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring) and LeGarrette Blount (personal) also sitting out, the Philadelphia offense will look much like it did last season. There's been no indication any of the players is dealing with a serious issue.
