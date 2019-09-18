Play

Jeffery (calf) was held out of Wednesday's walkthrough.

Although coach Doug Pederson considers Jeffery day-to-day due to his calf injury, Jeffery stuck to rehab versus on-field work in the first Week 3 session. Jeffery was joined by fellow skill-position mates DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Dallas Goedert (calf) and Corey Clement (shoulder). With the Eagles dealing with so many health concerns at the moment, the team could throw caution to the wind if Jeffery makes enough progress in advance of Sunday's game against the Lions. That said, he likely will need to make an appearance in practice Thursday or Friday to do so.

