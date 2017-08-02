Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Missing another practice
Jeffery (shoulder) will miss a second straight practice Wednesday, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.
Unlike teammate Torrey Smith (back), Jeffery won't be able to limit his absence to just one day. There hasn't been any indication the shoulder injury is serious, but it will start to be cause for concern if he doesn't return to practice by next week. While his role as the Eagles' top wideout isn't in question, Jeffery would benefit from staying on the practice field as he looks to build chemistry with Carson Wentz and prove that his history of nagging injuries is a thing of the past.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Draws praise from coach•
-
Alshon Jeffery: Signing one-year deal with Eagles•
-
Bears' Alshon Jeffery: Will become free agent•
-
Bears' Alshon Jeffery: Ends season with two touchdowns•
-
Bears' Alshon Jeffery: No injury designation•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...