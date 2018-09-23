Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Missing third straight game
Jeffery (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Jeffery was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week, but since he has yet to receive clearance for contact, he never had a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday. The receiver will probably need to get a full practice or two under his belt before Eagles head coach Doug Pederson seriously considers reintegrating Jeffery back into the offense. With Jeffery sidelined for a third straight contest, Nelson Agholor will operate as the team's clear No. 1 wideout, with Kamar Aiken, Shelton Gibson and the newly signed Jordan Matthews amounting to little more than speculative fantasy plays at this point.
