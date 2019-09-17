Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Multiple missed games on tap?
Jeffery, who exited Sunday night's loss to the Falcons with a calf injury, could miss up to two games, in part due to the Eagles playing their Week 3 and 4 contests over the next 10 days, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The veteran receiver would likely be hard-pressed to be ready for the Week 3 tilt against the Lions as is, and the Thursday night, Sept. 26 matchup against the Packers presents quite the challenge as well due to the quick turnaround. The Eagles' receiver corps is further depleted by the uncertain status of DeSean Jackson (quadriceps), so Rosenblatt also speculates that an addition such as free agent Jordan Matthews or preseason stalwart and current practice squad member Greg Ward could be called on as reinforcements this week.
