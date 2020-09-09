Jeffery (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles opted to activate Jeffery from the PUP list on Saturday, implying the wide receiver will return at some point during the first six games of the season. However, his lack of activity to kick off Week 1 prep isn't a great sign that it will happen this Sunday. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Jalen Reagor (upper body) participated in individual drills, so there's a chance the Eagles will have one of their injured wideouts back for the season opener.