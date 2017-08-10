Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: No go Thursday
Jeffery isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game in Green Bay.
Jeffery missed about a week of practice due to a shoulder strain, only returning the field Sunday. Although head coach Doug Pederson deemed Jeffery healthy enough to take hits earlier this week, the Eagles will exercise caution with one of their big offseason splashes. With Jeffery out of commission, the door is open for Nelson Agholor to get work with the first-team offense.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Deemed healthy enough to play•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Almost ready to return•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could miss preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Working with trainers Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Considered day-to-day•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...