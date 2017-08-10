Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: No go Thursday

Jeffery isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game in Green Bay.

Jeffery missed about a week of practice due to a shoulder strain, only returning the field Sunday. Although head coach Doug Pederson deemed Jeffery healthy enough to take hits earlier this week, the Eagles will exercise caution with one of their big offseason splashes. With Jeffery out of commission, the door is open for Nelson Agholor to get work with the first-team offense.