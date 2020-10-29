Jeffery (calf) was held out of practice Thursday.
Jeffery has completed his recovery from December 2019 surgery to address a Jones fracture in his right foot, but now a calf injury is impeding his path to suit up on game days. He was one more chance this week to prove his health ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
