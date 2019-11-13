Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: No practice to begin week
Jeffery (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Jeffery entered Philadelphia's bye week nursing a left ankle injury and is being viewed as day-to-day ahead of Sunday's tilt against New England, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. The veteran wideout's availability for Week 11 will likely come down to what he's able to do in practice Thursday and Friday. If Jeffery is forced to miss any time, the Eagles would rely on a combination of Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at wide receiver.
