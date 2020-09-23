Jeffery (foot) was held out of practice Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Jeffery has yet to practice since sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his right foot last Dec. 9 that eventually required surgery. Both DeSean Jackson and rookie Jalen Reagor seemed to be a non-participants as well, leaving just Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower as the available wide receivers to kick off Week 3 prep.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Officially ruled out for Week 2•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Held out again Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses another practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not playing Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Sits out for third day in a row•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Idle for another practice•