Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not cleared for contact
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jeffery (shoulder) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Despite being listed as questionable for Sunday's win over Indianapolis, the veteran wide receiver never seemed to have much chance at playing. Jeffery could make it back for Week 4 in Tennessee, though he'll presumably need to be cleared for contact before he can increase his practice participation from 'limited' to 'full'. Pederson said Jeffery is "getting close" and should be able to do more work in practice this week, per Frank.
