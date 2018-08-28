Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not decided either way
Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that he still isn't sure if Jeffery (shoulder) will be available for the season opener Sept. 6 against Atlanta, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Given that he's still on the PUP list nine days before the opener, Jeffery presumably would have workload limitations even if he were able to play. Pederson must have some idea about the wide receiver's Week 1 availability by now, but the Eagles are trying to be secretive about their various injury situations. Should Jeffery end up missing the game, Mack Hollins (undisclosed) and Shelton Gibson would both be candidates for playing time in three-wide formations alongside Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor.
