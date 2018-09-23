Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not expected to play Saturday
Jeffery (shoulder), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is not expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jeffery could return next week, according to the report. Still, this report isn't official and fantasy owners will want to confirm Jeffery's status before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
