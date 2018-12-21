Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not listed on final injury report
Jeffery (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Jeffery still felt a bit sick after returning to practice Friday, but he confirmed he plans to suit up Sunday with his team's season on the line. While his availability is no longer in question, the veteran wideout may be impacted in terms of snap count and/or effectiveness if his symptoms don't clear up before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. Jeffery will try to continue his chemistry with Nick Foles after exploding for 160 yards last week.
