Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not practicing Friday
Jeffery (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Jeffery did not practice all week, but head coach Doug Pederson did not rule him out for Week 11 during his Friday morning press conference, so there is still a chance he could play Sunday against the Patriots. The Eagles will reveal just how likely it is Jeffery will play when they release their final injury report of the week.
