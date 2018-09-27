Jeffery (shoulder) wasn't present for individual drills at Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

After gaining clearance to take contact and practicing in full Wednesday, Jeffery's absence one day later is an ominous sign for the health of his right shoulder. Until the Eagles release an injury report, though, there's no telling if the shoulder or something else was the reason for his potential DNP.

