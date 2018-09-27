Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not present at Thursday's practice
Jeffery (shoulder) wasn't present for individual drills at Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
After gaining clearance to take contact and practicing in full Wednesday, Jeffery's absence one day later is an ominous sign for the health of his right shoulder. Until the Eagles release an injury report, though, there's no telling if the shoulder or something else was the reason for his potential DNP.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Gains clearance for contact•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Missing third straight game•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...