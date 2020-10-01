Jeffery (foot) wasn't present during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Chris Franklin of NJ.com reports.

There's still a chance Jeffery took the field once the session was closed to the media, but if not this could mark a downturn after he practiced in a limited capacity three times dating back to last week. The development also would add to the woes in the Eagles' receiving corps, as Greg Ward was the sole WR on the active roster to take part in the open portion of practice Thursday.