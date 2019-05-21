Jeffery (rib) did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Whether Jeffery is out due to injury or just simply because these are involuntary practices is unknown, but it is worth noting with the wideout reportedly plying through fractured ribs at the end of lat season. There has been nothing, however, to suggest that Jeffery is in line for any sort of longterm absence as training camp approaches.