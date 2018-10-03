Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not seen at practice Wednesday
Jeffery (undisclosed) wasn't seen at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jeffery's recovery from surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder extended into the 2018 campaign, delaying his season debut to Week 4 at Tennessee. He opened with eight catches (on nine targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown while ranking second among Eagles wideouts in offensive snap share behind fellow starter Nelson Agholor. After a lengthy absence, Jeffery's usage Sunday may have something to do with his absence, but time will tell if he's tending to an injury.
