Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not slated to play Thursday
Jeffery, who is recovering from rotator cuff surgery, will not play Thursday against the Falcons, the Eagles' official site reports.
Coach Doug Pederson referred to Jeffery on Tuesday as "week to week." On the plus side, Pederson offered a degree of optimism that the extra time between Thursday's season opener and the team's Sept. 16 tilt against the Buccaneers could potentially provide enough time for Jeffery to return to action by Week 2. In Week 1 at least, QB Nick Foles figures to rely more heavily on tight end Zach Ertz, as well as wideouts Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country