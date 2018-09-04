Jeffery, who is recovering from rotator cuff surgery, will not play Thursday against the Falcons, the Eagles' official site reports.

Coach Doug Pederson referred to Jeffery on Tuesday as "week to week." On the plus side, Pederson offered a degree of optimism that the extra time between Thursday's season opener and the team's Sept. 16 tilt against the Buccaneers could potentially provide enough time for Jeffery to return to action by Week 2. In Week 1 at least, QB Nick Foles figures to rely more heavily on tight end Zach Ertz, as well as wideouts Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace.