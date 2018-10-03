Jeffery wasn't spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery's recovery from surgery for a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder extended into the 2018 campaign, delaying his season debut until Week 4 at Tennessee. He opened the season with eight catches (on nine targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown while ranking second among Eagles wideouts in offensive snap share behind fellow starter Nelson Agholor. After a lengthy hiatus, Jeffery's usage Sunday may have something to do with his absence Wednesday, but time will tell if he's tending to an injury.