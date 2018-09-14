Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Jeffery (shoulder) has not yet been cleared for contact, and thus will not play this week, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery was able to get in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, and there's a good chance he will be able to get in some work Friday as well. However, since team doctors have not yet cleared him to take hits, he will miss a second straight game to begin the season. Jeffery's progress this week will give him a chance to make his debut in Week 3, however. Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace will be the Eagles' top two receivers Sunday against the Colts.