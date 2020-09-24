The Eagles listed Jeffery (foot) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jeffery took part in team and individual drills while donning a helmet, marking his first practice activity since he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot last December. Given his lengthy layoff from surgery, Jeffery is more likely than not to remain inactive for the Eagles' Week 3 matchup with the Bengals, but the Eagles will wait and see what he's able to do Friday before making a call on his status. Whenever he's cleared to play, Jeffery's eventual return to action should bolster an Eagles wideout corps that recently lost Jalen Reagor (thumb), who is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing surgery Thursday.
