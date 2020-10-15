Jeffery (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Jeffery has been sidelined all season while recovering from Lisfranc surgery on his right foot, but his absences in the Eagles' final two practices of Week 5 were the result of an illness. Since the Eagles' Week 6 report doesn't list the illness alongside Jeffery's name, he's presumably moved past the ailment and can now focus on overcoming the foot injury. Given that Jeffery hasn't been a full practice participant at any point in 2020, he'll likely need to increase his activity Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance at making his season debut Sunday against the Ravens.