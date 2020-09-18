Jeffery (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Jeffery still hasn't returned to practice, so a Week 3 appearance against the Bengals doesn't seem too likely. The Eagles rotated wide receivers in a Week 1 loss at Washington, with five different guys getting 27 or more snaps.
