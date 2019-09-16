Jeffery was spotted on the sideline without a helmet in Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, suggesting that he's dealing with an injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's not clear what's bothering Jeffery, but his return should be considered questionable at this time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

    Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?

    We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...