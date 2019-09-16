Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: On sidelines without helmet
Jeffery was spotted on the sideline without a helmet in Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, suggesting that he's dealing with an injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's not clear what's bothering Jeffery, but his return should be considered questionable at this time.
